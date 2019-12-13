It looks like Fif has a bone to pick with Lady O. It was recently announced that Oprah Winfrey has partnered with AppleTV+ to produced a documentary about former music executive Drew Dixon. Her name may not be familiar to some, but Dixon is the woman who has accused Russell Simmons of sexually harassing her on multiple occasions. She even stated that in 1995, he raped her.

The documentary is set to debut at next year's Sundance Film Festival, according to the L.A. Times. The film is described as: "A brilliant former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the music industry. The film is a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large."

There has been a bit of criticism tossed Oprah's way about her new project, especially following her Leaving Neverland aftershow After Neverland. Michael Jackson fans were upset that Oprah, who knew Michael personally, would give his accusers a platform, but the talk show icon later stated that she wasn't too concerned with what critics thought.

This news of Oprah's Russell Simmons-centered documentary has caused 50 Cent to come forward and on Instagram, the rap mogul accused Oprah of targeting a certain group of famous, wealthy entertainers. "🤦‍♂️I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men," he wrote. "No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this sh*t is sad."

He added, with his own bit of morbid jest, "Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts.These documentary’s are publicly convicting there targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent." He later shared a photo that featured famous men who have been accused of sexual misconduct. "You think Oprah don’t notice this how this sh*t is playing out?"