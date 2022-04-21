Back in February, news surfaced that there was a dust-up on the set of The Masked Singer after judges learned that Rudy Giuliani was hidden under their grand costume. Giuliani is a controversial figure, more so after working alongside former President Donald Trump as his personal attorney, and we reported months ago that The Masked Singer judges walked off of the set in protest.

Today (April 20), the episode went live and the world was able to see exactly what occurred during the big reveal. “It surprises us all that you’re here on The Masked Singer,” said host Nick Cannon.

Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images

Robin Thicke added, “This is definitely something I never would have guessed." Judge Ken Jeong was visibly irritated when Giuliani removed his Jack in the Box costume while judge Nicole Scherzinger wasn't initially sure who she was looking at. "Is that Robert Duvall?" she asked. Giuliani has long been a 2020 election denier, arguing that Trump is the true winner of that presidential election. Giuliani has also been under federal investigation due to his ties to Trump.

Meanwhile, Jeong made his exit, and Thicke followed, seemingly going to check in on his co-judge. Scherzinger stayed behind with fellow judge Jenny McCarthy and went on to banter with Giuliani who said he appeared on the series for his granddaughter. The moment has been the center of controversy since it aired, so check out clips and a few reactions below.

