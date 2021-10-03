Former New York mayor Rudy Guiliani admitted that some of the basis for his claim of voter fraud in the 2020 election came from Facebook during his deposition on August 14, the transcript of which is now available to the public. Guiliani was sued by Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer for his allegations against the company and its involvement in the alleged fraud scheme.

“I don’t remember if it was Facebook. Those social media posts get all one to me,” Giuliani admitted in his testimony. “I think it was Facebook”



Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

He also admitted that he never spoke to the witness that he claimed to know.

“I think somebody interviewed him," Guiliani said. "It's not my job in a fast-moving case to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that's given to me. Otherwise, you're never going to write a story."

The release of the deposition's transcript comes after Guiliani had his law license suspended by a New York court which determined his accusations caused an "immediate threat" to the public.

“One only has to look at the ongoing present public discord over the 2020 election, which erupted into violence, insurrection and death on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, to understand the extent of the damage that can be done when the public is misled by false information about the elections,” the court stated in documents.

