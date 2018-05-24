Ken Jeong
- MoviesKen Jeong Net Worth 2024: What Is The “Masked Singer” Judge Worth?Discover the journey of Ken Jeong's career, from early beginnings to the "Masked Singer" success.By Axl Banks
- TVRudy Giuliani's "Masked Singer" Moment Shows Judge Ken Jeong Walking Off SetTrump's former attorney caused controversy after appearing on the series. "It surprises us all that you're here," said host Nick Cannon.By Erika Marie
- TVJimmy Kimmel Mocks Fox Over Rudy Giuliani "Masked Singer" ControversyThe late-night talk show host told the network it "should be ashamed" following news that judges walked off set when Giuliani was revealed during filming.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"The Office" Edits, "Community" Pulls Blackface Episodes"The Office" and "Community" have addressed Blackface episodes in their series.By Erika Marie
- MoviesWill Smith, Kenan Thompson To Star In Humorous Father's Day Documentary "Dads"Will Smith, Kenan Thompson and a dozen other Hollywood fathers sit down for interviews about what it like being a dad in today's society.By Erika Marie
- Music"The Masked Singer" Winner Revealed As This Hip-Hop StarT-Pain was hiding inside of a monster costume the whole time.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKen Jeong Talks Sharing A Trailer With Donald Glover On "Hot Ones"Ken Jeong does his damndest on "Hot Ones." By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyKen Jeong's First Netflix Special To Debut On Valentine's DayKen Jeong's coming to Netflix.By Milca P.
- SportsAntonio Brown Appears On "The Masked Singer" In The Middle Of Steelers DramsIt's been a busy week for the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKen Jeong On "The Hangover 4:" "I Would Love That"He has already "read the script?"By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentShaq & Ken Jeong To Star In Odd Jobs Reality Show Pilot "Unqualified"Shaq and Ken Jeong to try a variety of jobs in new TBS pilot. By Kyle Rooney
- Society'Crazy Rich Asians" Secures No. 1 Spot At Box Office'Crazy Rich Asians" dominates.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentKen Jeong Lands Netflix Stand Up Comedy SpecialThe stand-up is titled "Ken Jeong: First Date."By Karlton Jahmal