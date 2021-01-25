Rudy Giuliani
- PoliticsRudy Giuliani Net Worth 2023: What Is The Politician Worth?Evaluating Giuliani's legacy is a kaleidoscope of achievements, controversies, and relentless pursuits: a life that refuses to be contained.By Jake Skudder
- PoliticsRudy Giuliani Alleges He Was Assaulted In Staten Island By ShopRite WorkerRudy Giuliani says that he was smacked by a worker at ShopRite and described it as feeling like "somebody shot me."By Cole Blake
- TVRudy Giuliani's "Masked Singer" Moment Shows Judge Ken Jeong Walking Off SetTrump's former attorney caused controversy after appearing on the series. "It surprises us all that you're here," said host Nick Cannon.By Erika Marie
- MusicRudy Giuliani Rants About Eminem Kneeling, Snoop Dogg's Lyrics: "He Didn't Belong On That Stage"It's safe to say that Giuliani wasn't a fan of the Super Bowl halftime show.By Erika Marie
- TVJimmy Kimmel Mocks Fox Over Rudy Giuliani "Masked Singer" ControversyThe late-night talk show host told the network it "should be ashamed" following news that judges walked off set when Giuliani was revealed during filming.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRudy Giuliani's "Masked Singer" Reveal Causes Judges To Walk Out: ReportIt's reported that when Trump's former personal lawyer was unmasked, Robin Thicke and Kim Jeong quickly exited the set.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsRudy Guiliani Testifies That His "Evidence" Of Election Fraud Came From FacebookRudy Guiliani says that he found some of the evidence for his voter fraud claim on Facebook.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsRudy Giuliani Gets Law License Suspended Due To Lies About 2020 Election: ReportHe fully supported Trump's allegations that the election was rigged, but a NY court says his actions posed an "immediate threat" to the public.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsRudy Giuliani's New York Apartment Raided By Feds: ReportU.S. agents executed a search warrant on Giuliani's Manhattan apartment. By Aron A.
- PoliticsRudy Giuliani's Daughter, Caroline, Details Her Experience With PolyamoryRudy Giuliani's daughter, Caroline, speaks about her sexuality and details her experience with polyamorous relationships.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsSacha Baron Cohen Says Joe Biden's Team Was "Very Happy" After "Borat 2"The Biden Campaign was "very happy" to see Rudy Giuliani in the "Borat" sequel, according to Sacha Baron Cohen.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsRudy Giuliani Hit With $1.3 Billion Defamation LawsuitAfter adamantly calling the election results into question, Rudy Giuliani has been hit by a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. By Mitch Findlay