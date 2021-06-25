As the attorney and right-hand man to former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani has made headlines over his dedication to the MAGA cause. The former mayor of New York has been hailed by the right and far-right while being reviled by those who oppose Trump, and because he was a lawyer to the president, a global audience carefully watched what Giuliani reported to constituents.

Giuliani has reportedly been under investigation over remarks he made during the 2020 Presidential Election and a New York court reportedly came down on him this week. According to The New York Times, Giuliani had his law license suspended for making "misleading statements."



Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images

The Times reported that the suspension is temporary, meaning, for the time being, Giuliani is barred from practicing law in New York and may possibly be disbarred. The politician and lawyer previously argued that the 2020 Election was fraudulent, as did many other Republicans, but it may cost him his career. The court's decision came in a 33-page document where they condemned Giuliani because his words and actions were reported as an "immediate threat" and "directly inflamed" the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

“One only has to look at the ongoing present public discord over the 2020 election, which erupted into violence, insurrection and death on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, to understand the extent of the damage that can be done when the public is misled by false information about the elections,” the court stated in documents.

“The seriousness of respondent’s uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated. This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden,” the decision read. Next up for Giuliani are disciplinary proceedings where he can fight the decision, but the court made it clear that Guiliani would likely face "permanent sanctions."

Guiliani's lawyers were unsurprisingly upset with this latest news. “This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest,” they reportedly said. “We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing, Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years.”

Read Trump's response to Giuliani's latest misfortune below.

