It is unclear if this episode will reach the airwaves, but there was reportedly a bit of controversy on the set of The Masked Singer. The famed Fox show is underway and in the midst of taping its seventh season, dubbed "The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly." According to Deadline, a recent reveal caused some judges to walk off the set in protest. The outlet stated that following a performance, things turned awkward when former President Donald Trump's past personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was unmasked.

Not everyone was thrilled to see the diehard Trump supporter and 2020 election detractor participating in the series.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

Deadline stated that judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong immediately exited the stage as fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained. The latter two reportedly engaged in banter with Giuliani before the segment ended, but it is unclear how The Masked Singer will move forward with airing the episode, which is slated to arrive next month.

Recently, Republican politician Sarah Palin also made an appearance on the show but didn't receive the same reaction. Giuliani continues to face criticism for repeatedly going on record to state that Trump was robbed of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. He has reportedly continued to be the subject of federal probes as authorities look into Trump and his businesses.

When Deadline reached out to Fox for a comment, they reportedly declined.

[via]