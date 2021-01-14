Donald Trump once famously wrote The Art Of The Deal, a best-selling guidebook to financial mastery. Unfortunately, it would appear that his preferred style of deal is rather one-sided. For Rudy Giuliani, who has long stood among Donald Trump's most loyal advisors -- going so far as to demand a "trial by combat" in protest of Joe Biden's election victory -- it would appear he's in the midst of learning a tough lesson bestowed man he's so dutifully served.

A report from The Washington Post has indicated that Trump has told staff to stop paying Rudy Giuliani's legal fees, a decision based on the frustration of being impeached for a second time, making him the first President in American history to hold the dubious honor. The report indicates that Donald Trump has opted to make Giuliani a scapegoat for his recent misfortune, a curious turn given his utter unwillingness to take any responsibility for the storming of the Capitol building on January 6th.

Trump's campaign senior adviser Jason Miller has disputed the report, maintaining that Trump held the ever-loyal Giuliani in the highest esteem; "Just spoke with President Trump, and he told me that @RudyGiuliani is a great guy and a Patriot who devoted his services to the country!" wrote Miller, on Twitter. "We all love America's Mayor!" Still, the Washington Post maintains that Trump has been displeased with some of Giuliani's decisions, in addition to feeling slighted by the Mayor's alleged fee of twenty-thousand dollars a day. It's an interesting development, but not entirely unsurprising at this stage in the game.

Regardless of how one might feel about the President, it's becoming increasingly clear that the writing is on the wall, as more and more of his closest aides begin to turn their back. Keep an eye out for further developments on the final days of Donald Trump's Presidency.