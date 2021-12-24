Although his latest studio album LIVE LIFE FAST has been met with mixed reception, Roddy Ricch remains one of the most decorated rappers of his generation. In addition to already having several platinum plaques and one diamond certification under his belt, the 23-year-old artist is also the owner of 2019 Grammy award for Best Rap Performance.

However, that doesn't mean that the Compton artist doesn't have his own critiques for the controversial music awards show. According to HipHopDX, the Compton artist has reportedly confronted the Recording Academy in the past due to its tendency to overlook Hip-Hop's new wave of rappers.



While appearing on Kevin Durant's The ETCs Podcast, Roddy Ricch spoke about the camaraderie between him and his rap contemporaries, and while answering one of KD's questions, he reveals that he has actually had to go to bat for both Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert over their Grammy snubs.

" I feel like everybody got their own lane, everybody got their thing they do, you know what I’m saying?" the "thailand" rapper explains. "Uzi is like, like when I was talking to the Grammy’s ‘Y’all aint nominate Uzi for [Best Rap Album],’ I was tripping on them."

"Even like Lil Baby, y’all ain’t nominate Lil Baby?" Roddy Ricch continues. Like I’m tripping, cause it’s like everybody got their own lane, and it should be spoken about, talked about more because I feel like the n-ggas now that’s doing shit like, no disrespect, we really breaking barriers."

While he didn't explicitly name the awards that he believed that Uzi and Lil Baby should have been nominated for, HipHopDX reports that he is likely referring to both of their chart-topping albums in 2020 — Eternal Atake and My Turn, respectively.

