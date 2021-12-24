Roddy Ricch's latest album Live Life Fast was one of the most hyped up projects of the year. After his incredible debut back in 2019, fans were expecting a classic, or at least something that could content for album of the year. So far, the response to the album has been lukewarm, at best. Many fans felt like the album did not have a true number one hit, and that for the most part, the songs just didn't have the same quality as last time around.

Either way, fans are still rocking with the project, and in our review of the album, we noted that Roddy still dropped off a solid body of work that has a little something for everyone. With that being said, it appears as though the early reception to the album is being reflected in its first week sales.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

According to DJ Akademiks, Live Life Fast is only expected to sell 64,000 units in its first week. Given Roddy's superstardom, many thought that the album would at least get to 100K. Either way, the numbers here are still respectable, and the final number could be a lot higher by Monday morning. It's also important to take into account that this album was released during the Holidays, which can be a difficult time to sell records as music listeners are typically pre-occupied with family obligations.

By next week, the first week sales for the album will be made official, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details surrounding the project.

In the meantime, let us know what you thought of Live Life Fast, in the comments below.