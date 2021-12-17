Roddy Ricch Delivers "Live Life Fast" Ft. Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Jamie Foxx & More

With an album cover that pays homage to the late Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Ricch has returned with his sophomore studio album, Live Life Fast. The Los Angeles native's anticipated project has been a record that fans have been begging him for, but Roddy has proven to be a methodical artist who takes his time rather than fall into the desires of his fan base.

“My OG P told me, the goal in life was to have fast money, fast b*tches, and fast cars. But the consequences behind that life is glory. But all fast things must slow down," he said. “And at some point, life will force you to stop. His result was 26 years in a federal penitentiary. I’ve realized I’ve lived fast. I want to take my time. Time is the most expensive luxury in the world. It’s something you spend and never get back. But you never know how much you have left.”

Features include looks from 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, Takeoff, Future, Kodak Black, and more. Stream Live Life Fast and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. IIf

2. thailand

3. all good ft. Future

4. rollercoastin

5. hibachi ft. Kodak Black, 21 Savage

6. paid my dues ft. Takeoff

7. crash the party

8. no way ft. Jamie Foxx

9. slow it down ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Alex Isley

10. man made

11. murda one ft. Fivio Foriegn

12. everything you need

13. moved to miami ft. Lil Baby

14. don't i ft. Gunna

15. bibi's interlude

16. more than a trend

17. late at night

18. 25 million