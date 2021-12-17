After waiting over two years for his sophomore album, on Friday, December 17th, fans of Roddy Ricch finally got to listen to Live Life Fast – an 18-track project including features from Gunna, Lil Baby, Fivio Foreign, Ty Dolla $ign, and Alex Isley.

The new release follow’s 2019’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which received tons of acclaim for the young rapper, particularly for “The Box”. After waiting so long for a follow-up, many have been anticipating big things, especially after seeing names like Jamie Foxx, Takeoff, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, and Future on the tracklist as well.





While promoting Live Life Fast on social media prior to its release, the Compton-born recording artist promised a “no skip policy,” only generating an increased amount of hype about the record. Unfortunately, it seems that after listening, not everyone agrees with Ricch.

“Roddy Ricch took two years to give us this lacklustre album, I’m sick,” one disappointed listener wrote. Others described the new release as “boring” and “gass without the g,” with another account pointing out that it feels “frustrating because it is not a bad album at all but we know that Roddy is capable of so much more.”

Haters certainly haven’t held back in expressing their opinions, but there are definitely a handful of songs that have been receiving plenty of love, including “thailand,” “paid my dues” featuring Takeoff, and “25 million.”

Have you streamed Live Life Fast yet? If yes, leave a quick review of Roddy Ricch’s new record in the comment section.