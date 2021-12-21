Celebrities get easily tangled up in dating rumors these days. Of course, that isn't anything new but with social media and all, it's easy for narratives to get carried away. Saweetie is quite familiar with this concept, especially in the past 12 months. From datingQuavo to being romantically linked to Lil Baby, Saweetie has found herself in headlines over speculation on her love life.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Earlier this year, she also found herself in an internet rumor that suggested she and fellow West Coast artist Roddy Ricch were a couple. It all began after they were seated next to one another courtside at a Lakers game. A photo of the two started circulating, and unfortunately, they both got caught up in trending gossip.

Saweetie later clarified that she and Roddy were not dating at all. "So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it," she tweeted.

It seems that Roddy Ricch agrees since he publicly stated that he would rather random women distance themselves from him in a public setting, such as a Lakers game. During a recent interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood, the rapper opened up about the situation. "For all the females out there: stop sitting by me next to the game," he said with a deadpan delivery. "I was sitting down first," he added.

Roddy suggested that being seated next to Saweetie may have been a bit more strategic than people think. "I feel like people know what they be doing... You gotta just stop," said Roddy. "I had people like, 'What's goin' on y'all?' Whoopty-woo. It's like... I'm at the game. It's my birthday. I'm faded out my mind. I ain't thinkin' 'bout no one sitting next to me."

Check out the full interview below. Roddy talks courtside seats at the 21:15 mark.