The post-break-up of Quavo and Saweetie has arguably been garnering more attention than their relationship itself. The couple called it quits a few weeks ago, though it was the public announcement that indicated that things did not end on a good note. Saweetie spoke her peace before Quavo denounced her decision to go public. Saweetie had the final word when she hit him with the lethal two-piece: "Take care."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rumors spread across the Internet like wildfire that Quavo repo'd the Bentley he gifted her. It brought many hilarious memes to the Internet but it turned out to be untrue. TMZ later reported that sources close to Quavo denied that this happened. However, the rapper egged on these rumors on a new song preview. With a new Migos album on the way, the crew has been teasing new music and the latest from Quavo suggests that the Bentley is no longer in her possession. "Lil' bitty b*tch, she slimy, she sneaky/I'm takin' back that Bentley," he raps on the record.

As the Internet ran along with the joke, Saweetie seemingly addressed the rumors in some content of her own. The Bay Area artist shared a "Frenemies" skit on her TikTok page which ends with her clutching the keys to her Bentley behind her back.

Check out Saweetie's skit on her TikTok page below.