Quavo and Saweetie's public split has controlled the wave of conversation for many social media users as their messy split continues. Numerous third-parties have jumped in to weigh in on the breakup including the Migos' rapper's sister and Saweetie's aunt, particularly struck by Saweetie's "Take Care" two-liner response to Quavo. In some new--and disputed, developments in their split, media outlet MTO reported that a source close to Quavo claims he sent over a repo man to get back the $350,000 Bentley he gifted the Icy Girl.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

If the outlet is to be believed, an "insider" claims that the Bentley was "leased" in Quavo's name and he had an agreement with the dealership saying he could end the lease early for a fee. The dealership would then let him out of his contract, which is exactly what the "friend" is saying the Migos member did.

The 'insider' continued, “He’s not being petty or anything, but she’s on Twitter talking sh*t. So he took back the car”.

As has been emphasized, social media has been debating whether or not the MTO report is even accurate. Even while debating the truth of the report, Twitter users still got jokes off about the alleged repossession.

"Quavo took back the Bentley from saweetie before she thought she could take off," joked one user, using fellow Migos member Takeoff's name to hone in the joke.

Television personality The Kid Mero wrote, "He took back a half a million-dollar car fam, he didn't change his Netflix password lmao there's a little bit of a difference." Check out more memes about the whole debacle.

[via]