Saweetie called out fans for assuming that she is dating Roddy Ricch, solely because the two were spotted side-by-side at the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday night.

"So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it," Saweetie wrote on Twitter, Saturday night.

Fans backed her up in the replies.

"Exactly! Ppl act real slow on purpose on these apps! Always trying to throw men on women…it’s weird," one wrote.

Another remarked, "Slow news day for them."



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Rumors that Chlöe Bailey and Gunna are dating recently sparked in a similar fashion. The two were spotted courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

Gunna had shouted out Bailey on Instagram after the MTV Video Music Awards, during which she licked the mic during her performance.

"It's the [tongue emoji] for me," he wrote.

Bailey said on Twitter afterward that she didn't even realize she had licked the mic: "I swear I didn’t even know I licked the mic til after I watched the performance back."

Ricch has yet to respond to the dating rumors linking him and Bailey.

