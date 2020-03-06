Lil Uzi Vert Surprise Releases "Eternal Atake"

After years of waiting, Lil Uzi Vert has finally released his highly-anticipated album Eternal Atake.

Although it was rumoured to be released in one week's time, the Philadelphia rapper decided to just come through with the full project today. After all, we've waited long enough... right? It feels surreal but it's officially arrived. Spanning just over an hour, eighteen songs grace the tracklist with a sole (credited) feature on "Urgency."

This has been a long time in the making, with EA first announced for Summer 2018. While it's still early on, this definitely sounds like it could be one of the most exciting albums of the entire year so far. The production is polished, Uzi is rapping his ass off, and the hype is at its absolute highest point.

As expected, the sequel to "XO Tour Llif3" is also included here as "P2." Bonus tracks "Futsal Shuffle 2020" and "That Way" are added to close out the project.

Listen to the brand-new vibe below and let us know what you think!

Tracklist:

1. Baby Pluto

2. Lo Mein

3. Silly Watch

4. POP

5. You Better Move

6. Homecoming

7. I'm Sorry

8. Celebration Station

9. Bigger Than Life

10. Chrome Heart Tags

11. Bust Me

12. Prices

13. Urgency (feat. Syd)

14. Venetia

15. Secure The Bag

16. P2

17. Futsal Shuffle 2020 (Bonus Track)

18. That Way (Bonus Track)