It looks like the wait for Lil Uzi Vert's forthcoming project, Eternal Atakeis damn near over. After teasing the album for over a year while simultaneously facing label issues blocking him from releasing it, the rapper has finally dropped off the tracklist for the project, as promised.

The project consists of sixteen songs as well as two bonus tracks. Given the success of "Sanguine Paradise" and "That's A Rack," it's actually quite surprising that he didn't include either song on the project. However, that just means that the body of work we'll be receiving from Uzi will be entirely of brand new music. Surprisingly, Uzi keeps the features to a minimum on this project. The only credited feature on Eternal Atake is Syd of The Internet who appears on "Urgency." Track sixteen is titled, "P2 (The End)" which sounds like it might be the sequel to "XO Tour LLif3." The two bonus tracks on the project are "Futsal Shuffle 2020" and the recently released, "That Way." Chief Keef also holds down the production on "Chrome Hearts Tag."

A release date hasn't necessarily been confirmed but on Monday, he announced that his project would arrive in two weeks. Given the fact that he's actually shared the cover art, a "short film" surrounding Baby Pluto, and now, the actual tracklist, it looks like Uzi is playing around this time.

Peep the tracklist below.