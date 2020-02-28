Lil Baby Steps Up On "My Turn" With Features From Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Future, & More

Quality Control Music artist Lil Baby's anticipated album My Turn has hit the streets. The rapper returns with a project that includes an impressive line-up of features: Gunna, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, 42 Dugg, and Rylo Rodriguez. Lil Baby told The New York Times that My Turn is different from his other projects because he didn't release a new album in the year when he was "blowing up." To him, My Turn shows a different side of him as an artist as he speaks more about moving forward from the street life and rapping less about drug use.

"Due to the fact that I haven’t dropped in a year — and the year that I didn’t drop was the year that I blew up — this is a whole different me," said Lil Baby. "This a whoooole different everything." The rapper also shared that being an artist isn't a destination but a road to a much larger goal.

"I don’t care about my own music," Lil Baby added. "I really want to own a label — like Def Jam, though. Like Roc Nation. I’d rather go that way, where I manage a Selena Gomez and get 10 percent off of it. Where I’m not even on the scene no more. That’s my mindset." Check out My Turn and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Get Ugly

2. Heatin Up ft. Gunna

3. How

4. Grace ft. 42 Dugg

5. Woah

6. Live Off My Closet ft. Future

7. Same Thing

8. Emotionally Scarred

9. Commercial ft. Lil Uzi Vert

10. Forever ft. Lil Wayne

11. Can't Explain

12. No Sucker ft. Moneybagg Yo

13. Sum To PRove

14. We Should ft. Young Thug

15. Catch the Sun (frem "Queen & Slim" soundtrack)

16. Consistent

17. Gang Sings

18. Hurtin'

19. Forget That ft. Rylo Rodriguez

20 Solid