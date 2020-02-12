Currently sitting at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Future and Drake's hit song "Life Is Good" may be getting a much-needed boost to the top spot, courtesy of a remix by DaBaby and Lil Baby. In the past, the North Carolina and Atlanta rappers have teamed up to release "Baby" via Quality Control and it looks like they're going to impact the airwaves again. This time, things will go down on a track that has already proven itself to a hip-hop loving crowd and the chart directors.



Future and Drake have been sitting at the same spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the last four weeks, not earning enough streams or sales to dethrone Roddy Ricch and "The Box" from the pole position. With a remix of "Life Is Good" being teased recently featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby, that may change. As evidenced by a song snippet on social media, the two buzzing stars have hopped on the song to add their own respective flavors. DaBaby's verse is barely heard in the preview while Lil Baby can be heard flexing his diamonds with a catchy flow.

Do you think this will give "Life Is Good" the boost it needs to finally be crowned a number one record? Only time will tell. Stay tuned.