Rihanna sure knows how to set the Gram on fire. The music mogul captured IG's attention when she posted her new thirst traps, while stunning in a mint green two piece set from her own lingerie fashion line, Savage X Fenty, which first launched in 2018. She captioned the post "thot season needs terry lingerie." The post accumulated over three million likes and garnered praise from fellow celebrities like Lady Gaga, who commented "brava bella," to Omeretta, who simply commented "wife." Check out the rest of the reactions below.

Rihanna is far from a stranger when it comes to lighting up social media. Last month, the fashionista posted several pics on IG in honor of Savage X Fenty's Pride Month lingerie collection. Earlier in June, she also revealed her Vogue Italia magazine cover, which she styled and photographed herself.

When Rihanna is not setting Instagram on fire, she's capturing attention elsewhere. She and A$AP Rocky have been spotted frequently on date nights in New York City. Both artists were friends for some time before going public with their romance this year. By the looks of the shooting for their new music video, it looks like the power couple is still going strong. Does this also mean an end to the wait for new Rihanna music?



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images