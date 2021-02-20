mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rihanna Became The Boss On "Bitch Better Have My Money"

February 20, 2021 13:37
Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Revisit Rih's classic anthem, "Bitch Better Have My Money" while you wait for "R9."


33 years ago, a queen was born. Today marks Rihanna's 33rd birthday so happy birthday and many blessings to her on this day. Over the course of roughly two decades in the music industry, she's blossomed from Jay-Z's protege into one of the leading ladies in the world of entertainment. Unfortunately, there's been little music from her end as she continues to tease the release of R9 but we still have to bring it back to a classic Rih anthem to honor her special day.

Most people's heads turned the second they heard, "Bitch Better Have My Money" for the first time. It wasn't necessarily her first time embarking in the world of hip-hop, or trap, for that matter, but its grandiose sound, which was aided by production and writing credits from Travis Scott, Kanye, and WondaGurl, Rihanna channeled the energy of a mob boss with an appetite for both destruction and wealth. 

Even though this wasn't the first time Rihanna has embarked on the trap sound, this was certainly her most ambitious attempt and she succeeded in its execution.

Happy Birthday, Rihanna!

Quotable Lyrics
Louis XIII, and it's all on me, n***a, you just bought a shot
Kamikaze, if you think that you gon' knock me off the top
Shit, your wife in the backseat of my brand new foreign car
Don't act like you forgot
I call the shots, shots, shots

