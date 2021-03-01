Flowers will soon be blooming as springtime inches closer, and you all know what that means. Not only are days getting longer with the sun setting at a later time on the daily, but Rihanna is back at it with her Savage X Fenty grind, sharing new bikini photos and hawking her latest collection of swimwear.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

After reportedly dropping her luxury Fenty line with LVNH in favor of a focus on Savage X Fenty, her existing lingerie and undergarments brand, Rihanna is getting a headstart on her upcoming springtime offering, making sure that we're all ready for the upcoming months. On Sunday night, the Bajan Beauty posted a new picture of herself in a floral bikini with a matching beach cover-up for when the wind starts getting too strong. The stylized shoot was edited to seem vintage, directing fans to her website to buy the new pieces.

For the last few years, Rihanna has been modeling her own gear, alongside Savage X Fenty ambassadors like Denise Bidot, Cuban Link, Saweetie, Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and more. It's not uncommon for her to upload new photos when a new season comes along, also going hard for American holidays.

What do you think of Rihanna's latest bikini photoshoot?