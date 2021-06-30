We've heard quite a bit about Rihanna in recent weeks as she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky have been spotted running around on dates in New York City, but the singer has also been busy with her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand. At the top of the month, Rihanna celebrated Pride Month by sharing a few new sexy pieces that featured rainbow designs, and now she's stripped down to model the looks herself.

"#SavageXPride [rainbow emoji]," she wrote in the caption. "In partnership with @claralionelfdn, we’re supporting 5 organizations dedicated to helping LBGTQIA+ communities! @glaad @audrelordeproject @translatinacoalition @caribbeanequalityproject @transwellnesscenter."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The genderless collection features mesh pieces with rainbow embroidery that include bras, panties, boxers, smoking jackets, kitty whips, and the knee-high stockings and panties that Rihanna is seen wearing while posing in bed.

“Pride is all about appreciating your authentic self,” Rihanna reportedly said in a statement. “I am very excited about this collection and showing love and support to the LGBTQIA+ community, which includes so many of our customers, team members, and fans.”

Check out Rihanna's photos and a few more shots from the collection below.

[via]