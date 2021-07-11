It's been years since Rihanna announced her album R9 and at this point, it seems more than unlikely that it'll be seeing the light of day. The singer hasn't offered any update in recent times. Not only that but she's also been poking fun at fans that it might not ever be released. At least, not anytime soon. However, she was recently spotted in the studio with her beau A$AP Rocky, leading people to believe that she might actually be wrapping up the project soon.



Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Following news of the couple's recent studio session, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were both spotted in New York City where they were shooting a new video. Fans and onlookers captured footage of the couple in the Bronx where they looked happily in love, flexing their extraordinary style and holding hands.

At this point, it's unclear what the music video is for, but as previously mentioned, they were in the studio together recently. Hopefully, we could expect some sort of new music from Rih, even it comes in the form of a collaboration with Rocky.

The rapper, however, recently previewed music during an ad with Klarna which is a strong indication that he's got an album on the way.

Check out the clip of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna in New York City shooting a new music video.