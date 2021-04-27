As seen in her viral Instagram freestyles, Omeretta has long been one of Atlanta's most impressive up-and-coming lyricists — male or female. Steadily, the rising artist has used her talents to build up a strong social media base of over one million followers, and year after year, she continues to catch the attention of notable rap superstars and gain their respect.

Over the past several weeks, that seemed to once again be the case with her fellow Atlanta artist Lil Baby, who had been teasing a remix to his December single "On Me" with a feature from a buzzing female rapper. However, the QC rapper finally unveiled the remix earlier today, and rather than Omeretta, the "On Me" remix featured Grammy award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion. Now, Omeretta has come forward to express her thoughts on the snub.

The first slide of The Shade Room's post feature's Omeretta's reaction to Lil Baby's release of "On Me (Remix)" with Megan Thee Stallion juxtaposed beside her March freestyle over the "On Me" instrumental. Under the post of her freestyle, Lil Baby notably commented, "I hear ya," but as many disappointed fans have pointed out today, Omeretta is nowhere to be found on the "On Me" remix. As news broke about Lil Baby's new release, Omeretta took to her Instagram story to vent, saying, "I'm happy y'all seeing this sh*t for what it is...NEW MUSIC ON THE WAY I'M NOT LETTING UP."

The Atlanta femcee also commented under The Shade Room's post by promoting her new single, writing, "It be ya own city smh Do Too Much out now."



Omeretta/Instagram

As shown in The Shade Room's post, the prevailing attitudes about Lil Baby's choice to include Megan Thee Stallion over Omeretta are split in two. One side is enraged that Lil Baby witnessed Omeretta's talents and publicly co-signed her, but ultimately left the rising Atlanta artist off of his "On Me" remix. On the other hand, several fans are arguing that it only makes sense for Lil Baby to add one of the biggest names in the music industry to "On Me" to boost the record's commercial performance.

Scroll down to get familiar with Omeretta by checking out her new music video for "Do Too Much" as well as her recent freestyles.

Now that you've gotten a quick introduction to Omeretta, do you think that Lil Baby should have added Omeretta to the remix of "On Me" or do you think he made the right call with Megan Thee Stallion?