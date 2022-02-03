Without saying a word about her pregnancy reveal, Rihanna's baby bump has been the talk of pop culture. There were theories floating around social media that Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting a new addition, but it was only this week that they confirmed the news. The pair shared a pregnancy reveal photoshoot that looked to have taken place on the streets of New York City and since those images hit the internet, timelines have been flooded with Rihanna content.

Get ready for the second wave because Rihanna reemerged to upload a selfie of her growing baby belly.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

The singer gave fans a photo dump and added in the caption, "How the gang pulled up to black history month." The pictures have caused utter mayhem among Rihana's fanbase.

Meanwhile, Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, has shared that he's excited for his daughter.

“I’m ecstatic,” he told Page Six. “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited... Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.” He added that he only learned of the pregnancy last weekend.

“I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.” Check out Rihanna's post below.

