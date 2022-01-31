Earlier today, Rihanna strategically revealed her pregnancy to the world, thanks to a few seemingly innocuous paparazzi photos taken during a recent New York walk with her boyfriend and soon-to-be baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.

The photos, taken by Diggzy, show Rihanna rocking an open pink winter jacket, with chains adorning the front and a pair of loose-fitting light blue jeans, thus allowing her protruding belly to be the focus. A$AP Rocky, who walked alongside her, rocked a baggy jean jacket, a black tuque, and leather pants. In one photo, he's seen kissing the top of Rihanna's head, while in a close-up shot of RiRi's belly, his hand is seen holding hers.

Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

As the news of the announcement has quickly spread to all corners of the universe, we've already begun receiving a wide range of reactions, including some that postulate how Drake might be receiving the news. Now, among the celebs that have chimed in and offered the popstar good wishes, Nicki Minaj has joined the fold.

Nicki has been ramping back up on social media lately, as she leads fans towards a new single with Lil Baby, so perhaps this IG post is not too surprising.

Sharing one of the photos of Rihanna with a carefree and non-chalant smile on her face, Nicki wrote, "So happy for you mama. Conquered the world already. Given so much. Nothing left to prove. you deserve your own little gift now. Different level of joy that money can’t buy."

Nicki welcomed her own bundle of joy with Kenneth Petty in 2020.