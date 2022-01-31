Rihanna has been subject to pregnancy rumors for the past few years of her career. In 2019, reports claimed that her team was even convinced that she was expecting, though it turned out to be false. These reports made headlines a few more times afterward but this time, Rihanna confirmed that she is indeed expecting.



Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The singer and A$AP Rocky shared photos debuting Rihanna's baby bump this morning. A set of incredibly stylish pregnancy reveal photos began circulating this morning which shows Rihanna and Rocky strolling through Harlem with her belly exposed. Fans expressed their excitement for the couple as they enter a new chapter in their lives. BIA took to Twitter where she sent her congratulations to Rihanna before getting into an argument with an NBA Youngboy fans immediately afterward. "OMFG RIHANNA IS WITH CHILD IM GOING TO BE AN AUNT THANK U GOD," she tweeted. "Congrats sis I’m soooo happy!!!!"

Some fans weren't as enthusiastic. Rather than send their congratulations, they acknowledge that the possibilities of getting a new album from Rihanna are slim. Others felt that this would be an excellent marketing opportunity to unveil a new project. Meanwhile, people predicted the reactions of Chris Brown, Drake, and Boosie, who previously advised Rocky to impregnate Rihanna.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other for the better part of the last decade with the singer starring in Rocky's "Fashion Killa" music video. The two were rumored to have started dating in 2020 and confirmed the news last year.

Check out some of the best reactions below.