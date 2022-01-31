This week kicked off with some huge news for RihRock supporters. Rihanna is officially pregnant with A$AP Rocky's child. The couple shared the news with a set of pregnancy reveal photos that showed Rihanna showing off her baby bump in a pink jacket that exposed her belly. The photos were reportedly shot in Rocky's stomping grounds of Harlem.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fans expressed their excitement for Rihanna and Rocky as they enter parenthood. Some were mildly disappointed since it likely meant that Rihanna's next album wouldn't arrive anytime soon. Overall, people were happy for Rocky and Rihanna.

Unfortunately, the announcement also opened the gates for fans to recall Drake's crush on Rihanna. While the two did go out at one point in time, that relationship fizzled out and it appears that both Rihanna and Drake are apparently not even on speaking terms. Nonetheless, Twitter went in on Drizzy with a slew of hilarious memes and reactions. Some suggested that this would inspire some bars, or even a song, on Drake's follow-up to Certified Lover Boy. Other users on Twitter also joked that Drake and Chris Brown are currently texting each other about the news.

Of course, Drake professed his love to Rihanna in 2016 at the MTV Video Music Awards where he presented her with the Vanguard Award. He also tried to kiss her which did not work in his favor.

Nonetheless, the memes have been quite entertaining so far. Check it out below.