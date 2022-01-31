Rihanna has certainly been fanning the flames when it comes to these pregnancy rumours, and fans will be pleased to know that they are no longer just gossip, but factually correct. Following months of speculation based mainly on her outfit choices, including her most recent pant-less date night in New York with her partner A$AP Rocky, the news broke of Rihanna and Rocky's pregnancy this morning.

The pregnancy announcement seemingly came by way of photographer Diggzy, who shared a close-up shot of Rihanna's belly, identified by her tattooed hand, with a pair of male hands wrapping around the bulging belly. She donned a pink puffer jacket which she left open to show off her growing baby bump. Riri also rocks a series of chains in the photos.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

People magazine has shared a few more from the same day, depicting Rocky with Rihanna as the two stroll snowy NYC streets, Rihanna's belly out for all to see, thus confirming that Diggzy's photo does indeed show Rihanna.

Check out Rihanna's pregnant belly below. Reactions are beginning to pour in across twitter, so stay tuned for some hot takes to drop shortly.

Congratulations to the two superstars on their impending baby! Check the photo here.

Stay tuned for more details.