Without even dropping an album, 2019 has been the year of Rihanna. The Bajan superstar has been striving all year long, profiting largely from her ventures in the make-up world, her Savage X Fenty line, a collaboration with LVMH on a high-fashion collection, film roles, her debut visual autobiography, and more. She's been making money moves for a minute and we're happy to see her finally getting the credit she deserves. Rihanna is next in line to be celebrated as a mogul but she continues making headlines regarding her ninth studio album, pregnancy rumors, and the constant thirst traps she loves to share. Today was no different.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

As everyone drops their jaws over Ashanti's birthday bikini photos, Rihanna decided to deflect the attention back to herself, reminding the world that she is indeed the premier bad gal. Walking down her imaginary runway while in a tropical destination, RiRi kept a blunt in her mouth and showed off her sultry walk in slow motion. She wears a black bikini set, a sheer cover-up, off-white bag, and a pair of dark shades. If you thought her lingerie uploads were something, you're in for a pleasant surprise with this.

Anything Rihanna does will cause men and women around the world to open their eyes widely and, despite being snubbed on the list of the most scientifically beautiful women alive, she holds a special place in all of our hearts.