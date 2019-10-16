If you rely on classic mathematics to determine someone's beauty, you'll be a big fan of this chart. For centuries, people have been using science to figure out just who the most beautiful person in the entire world is. Taking somebody's measurements and comparing them to others can be pretty problematic for so many different reasons but alas, here we are. As reported by Metro and several other sources, a list of the world's most beautiful women is making the rounds with Beyoncé standing comfortably at the second spot. You may be asking who on earth beat the queen (and no, it somehow isn't Rihanna) and we've got your answer right here: supermodel Bella Hadid.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Weeknd's on again-off again girlfriend has been crowned the most beautiful woman on the planet using the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi as a tool. Nearing a perfect face, Bella earned a 94.35% accuracy rating on the test, topping Yoncé's second-best score. Following her in the polls were Amber Heard, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, and others. For some reason, Rihanna didn't even crack the Top Ten and, to be completely honest, that's straight-up blasphemy.

Obviously, this calculation is flawed to an extent. Determining someone's beauty is pretty wack in itself but hey, I guess there are people who take this stuff seriously. Who do you think is the most beautiful woman in the world?



Jesse Grant/Getty Images