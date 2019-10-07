Rihanna has made this Monday that much sweeter since announcing her latest move that comes in the form of a "visual autobiography" book that holds over 1,000 photos of the singer throughout 504 pages. The images will show childhood photos of the "Stay" singer in Barbados "to her worldwide tours, from iconic fashion moments to private time with friends and family."



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Rihanna announced the news on Instagram with a clip of the book being made by publishing house, Phaidon. The book boasts a matte black cover with a laser-cut steel logo and comes equipped with a removable poster of Rihanna.

"I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images. I’m very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We’ve been working on the book for over five years and I’m really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody," Rihanna stated. The book is available for order on the book's official site and already pre-orders have been sold out.

Rihanna's new book is yet another entrepreneurial move behind her Luxury Fenty brand, Fenty Beauty make-up, Savage x Fenty lingerie and of course, her upcoming, long-overdue album.

Who's copping the book for themselves or someone special?