This past summer there was no shortage of sexy bikini images of Ashanti living her best life by the turquoise ocean, rocking the PrettyLittleThing bikini collection that she designed. From a stunning little pink number to a classic yellow two-piece, the "Rain On Me" singer proved time and time over that she's clearly more comfortable in a bathing suit than anything else.

October 13th marked Ashanti's 39th birthday and by no surprise at all, she celebrated in a bikini. A post to the singer's Instagram shows her smiling wide in a sparkly suit wearing a "Happy Birthday" hat. "Feeling incredibly blessed to see another amazing year. So happy to have new people & new energy in my life.. I’m also thankful for the blessings of the lessons from the ones that exited... Im so grateful for my family & friends... I realize how sacred it is to have genuine people around you to love & support you," she captioned the clip.

A while back Ashanti's loving fans jumped to her defense when a Twitter user attempted to body shame her for her natural frame - specifically her darker inner thigh. "Mfs really on here clowning Ashanti for having dark spots between her legs like she not thicker than a pot of cold ass grits🤦‍♀️ with thickness comes rubbing, with rubbing comes friction, with friction comes irritation, with irritation comes dark spots. Her body is REAL. Next," a fan responded.