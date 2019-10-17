HBD to the real one.
This past summer there was no shortage of sexy bikini images of Ashanti living her best life by the turquoise ocean, rocking the PrettyLittleThing bikini collection that she designed. From a stunning little pink number to a classic yellow two-piece, the "Rain On Me" singer proved time and time over that she's clearly more comfortable in a bathing suit than anything else.
October 13th marked Ashanti's 39th birthday and by no surprise at all, she celebrated in a bikini. A post to the singer's Instagram shows her smiling wide in a sparkly suit wearing a "Happy Birthday" hat. "Feeling incredibly blessed to see another amazing year. So happy to have new people & new energy in my life.. I’m also thankful for the blessings of the lessons from the ones that exited... Im so grateful for my family & friends... I realize how sacred it is to have genuine people around you to love & support you," she captioned the clip.
A while back Ashanti's loving fans jumped to her defense when a Twitter user attempted to body shame her for her natural frame - specifically her darker inner thigh. "Mfs really on here clowning Ashanti for having dark spots between her legs like she not thicker than a pot of cold ass grits🤦♀️ with thickness comes rubbing, with rubbing comes friction, with friction comes irritation, with irritation comes dark spots. Her body is REAL. Next," a fan responded.