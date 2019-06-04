Rihanna is a whole mogul out here. In a matter of a few years, the Bajan beauty has levelled up more times that we can count. We haven't heard any new music from her in a minute but that's only because the pop star has been busy getting her brand up in other ways. Her Fenty Beauty line is one of the most popular products in Sephora stores worldwide; her Savage X Fenty collection prides itself on being one of the most inclusive lingerie offerings on the market; she just announced her historic partnership with LVMH to release a capsule of luxury clothing and accessories; she's starred in several blockbuster films; and so much more. There is nothing that Rihanna can't do and it's honestly no surprise that she's being crowned by Forbes as the world's richest female musician.

One day after Jay-Z was named the first hip-hop artist to ever become a billionaire, Rihanna is being celebrated today for her outstanding financial achievements. When she broke onto the scene, it would have been difficult to predict that the teenager singing "Pon De Replay" would be nearing a billion dollars herself but she's getting there. In a few years, RiRi has a serious chance at hitting the big B because she's being valued at a whopping $600 million by Forbes, beating out Madonna at $570 million, Celine Dion at $450 million and Beyoncé at $400 million.

Rihanna is changing the game before our very eyes. Let's take a moment to celebrate all that she's been able to achieve. To more growth!



Kristy Sparow/Getty Images