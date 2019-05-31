Rihanna hasn't taken any losses in the longest time. She's quickly becoming a mogul, making power moves and levelling up with each new announcement. We haven't heard any music in years but she's been keeping herself insanely busy. The superstar just launched her new Fenty line with LVMH and she's also the owner of two successful business models in Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty. The Bajan beauty is still teasing fans with a new album that is expected to drop this year but for the time being, we'll have to wait patiently while Rihanna gifts us with lingerie photos from time to time.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Whenever she's got a new product arriving or when she needs extra traffic on her website, RiRi makes sure to strip down to her underwear so that she can show off her own favourite products from her lingerie line. She did exactly that this morning, waking us up by announcing that new additions would be hitting the Savage X website this weekend. The singer wore a nude bra and hosiery that helped to extend the length of her legs in the shot. As always, Rihanna looks like a goddess here and once again, we're convinced that this woman can not take a bad picture.

Does she have your attention?