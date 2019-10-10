As we know, Rihanna has graced the cover of Vogue Magazine once again this time wearing her own clothing line and revealing even more about her life as of late and her opinion on the President of the United States. Another tidbit of Rihanna's interview zeros in on her long-awaited album and what fans can expect. We've known for some time that it will feature heavy reggae vibes and the "Work" singer explains in depth just why that's so important to her.

"It's not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you're going to feel the elements in all of the tracks," she said. "Reggae always feels right to me. It's in my blood. It doesn't matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It's always the same high. Even though I've explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven't really homed in on completely for a body of work."

Considering how long its been since Rihanna has dropped off her own full body of work - music-wise - she made it very clear that she'll always do music.

"Music is, like, speaking in code to the world, where they get it. It's the weird language that connects me to them. Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie -- it all started with music," she explained. "It was my first pen pal-ship to the world. To cut that off is to cut my communication off. All of these other things flourish on top of that foundation."

We're glad to hear.