Rihanna is an absolute icon, and she's going to continue doing iconic sh*t forever and always. On today's history-making day, marking the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Rihanna felt like doing her part, taking a picture of herself taking out the trash and offering her services to the Biden-Harris administration.

"I’m just here to help," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "#wediditJoe". In the picture, Rihanna stands tall in a pair of kitten heels, rocking a bodysuit with an "end racism" t-shirt over it. She covered her eyes with some dark shades and layered a few choker necklaces.

Previously, Rihanna offered massive praise for Biden and Harris after they delivered their victory speeches in November. "The faces of history makers, boundary breakers, and WINNERS!! CONGRATULATIONS to you both, and mostly to the American people," she tweeted after the election. "So much work to do, so much hurt to undo! Let’s GO! I’m so proud of you America!"

A year before her congratulatory message was sent out, RiRi was critical of Biden and his message about "poor kids" being just as talented as white kids. "Whoa! And he's convinced he said something great here," she wrote in August 2019. "Even when they fake it, the truth about how they feel about us is blatant!"

While Joe Biden likely isn't her preferred choice for President, Rihanna is celebrating the fact that Trump is officially out, gladly taking out the trash they left in the White House.



