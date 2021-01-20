Martin Luther King Jr. Day may be over, but people are still paying tribute to the assassinated Civil Rights leader. It was in 1968 when King was making his way to dinner and while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, he was shot and killed by James Earl Ray. While there has been heavy speculation regarding who was truly responsible for the death of the Southern minister, the conspiracies cannot overshadow the work he executed to make sure that Black people sustained the same rights in America as any other individuals.



Keystone / Stringer / Getty Images

Pandemic restrictions and the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States have citizens remaining cautious about their travels, but Rihanna admitted that last year, she decided to take a vacation to visit the location where Dr. King was assassinated. The Lorraine Motel still stands as a feature of the National Civil Rights Museum, and today (January 19), Rihanna shared photos of her visit.

"Finally found em’.... got cabin fever last summer and took a road trip to Memphis," the singer wrote in the caption to her post. "MAN... I can’t describe the feeling that came over me, you gotta go to experience it for yourself! #MLK." Check out her pictures below.