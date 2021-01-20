Joe Biden is officially the forty-sixth President of the United States, being sworn in by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. Kamala Harris will become the first female, first Black, and first South Asian Vice President, being sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.



Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Biden-Harris administration has officially been inaugurated after a whirlwind transition period, in which Trump did not cooperate. Trump took his final steps out of the White House on Wednesday morning, boarding Marine One with the former First Lady and telling his supporters that he will return "in some form".

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in to office following sensational performances by Lady Gaga, who sang the National Anthem, and Jennifer Lopez, who sang "America the Beautiful".



Alex Wong/Getty Images

This historic news comes as Trump has reportedly landed in Florida, heading to his Mar-a-Lago estate.

After enduring four years with arguably the worst President of all-time, as agreed by many, this is a celebratory moment for people across America. Hopefully, this marks a turn toward a better future for the United States.



Alex Wong/Getty Images

We will keep you posted on Biden's first moves as the forty-sixth President of the United States. Congratulations to the Biden-Harris administration.