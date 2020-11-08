Rihanna had massive praise for President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris following their victory speechs, Saturday night.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"The faces of history makers, boundary breakers, and WINNERS!! CONGRATULATIONS to you both, and mostly to the American people!!" Harris wrote on Twitter. "So much work to do, so much hurt to undo! Let’s GO! I’m so proud of you America!"

Victory was declared for Biden and Harris early Saturday after several days of critical ballot counting in Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. During their victory speeches, they discussed unifying America under their administration.

"With the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," vice president-elect Harris said on stage. "For four years, you marched and organized for equality and justice, for our lives, for our planet, And then you voted. Now is when the real work begins. We have elected a leader who represents the best in us."

Harris is set to become the first female vice president and the first vice president of color.

“While I may be the first woman to serve in this office, I will not be the last,” she said.

Biden's inauguration will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

