President-elect Joe Biden delivered his first speech since winning the presidency, Saturday. Biden called for a unified America and spoke about some of his goals for the next four years.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

“We’ve won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket ... and we’re seeing all over this nation, and in all cities in all parts of the country, indeed across the world, an outpouring of joy," Biden noted. As of Saturday night, the President-elect's vote totals tally 75,033,193.

“This is the time to heal in America,” he said. “I will work to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. I won’t see red states and blue states, I will always see the United States.

“Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end, here and now,” he said. “We must restore the soul of America.”

Biden's running-mate Kamala Harris also spoke, introducing the President-elect. She spoke about being the first female vice-president and encouraged young women to follow in her footsteps.

“While I may be the first woman to serve in this office, I will not be the last,” she said.

Biden's inauguration will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

