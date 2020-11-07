It's official. Joe Biden has won the 2020 Presidential Election, defeating Donald Trump to become the next President-elect of the United States.



After a tumultuous week, filled with ups and downs and lots of suspense for the American people, Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college seats, solidifying the win in the election. This officially places the Biden-Harris campaign at 273 electoral votes, passing the 270-point threshold and meaning that we will have our 46th President of the United States crowned soon.

Obviously, this means that Donald Trump and his administration will be booted from the White House, which some believe will not be easy. All week, Trump has been spewing misinformation about how the votes are being counted, claiming mail-in fraud and going so far as to file lawsuits to stop the count in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada. His attempts have not gone well, with states continuing to add up their tallies, resulting in a Biden win.



It will be interesting to see what happens from this point on. Trump, and his legion of loyal supporters, have refused to take a loss without a battle and, in the last week, Trump has encouraged his voter base to "fight back". Donald Trump Jr. even called for "total war" in a tweet filled with misinformation.

If all goes according to plan, Joe Biden will have his inauguration in January 2021.

Congratulations to the Biden-Harris campaign.