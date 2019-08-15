As we wait for new music to arrive from Young Thug, Snoop Dogg, Quality Control, and many others tonight, we're still bumping that Rick Ross Port of Miami 2 on the heavy. The project was expected to be a street classic and after nearly a week of it being in rotation, we can confirm that it's very, very solid -- you can read our review here. The Bawse continues to run an extensive press tour, hitting up all the high-profile spots to discuss everything that's happened in his career over the last few years, including the release of his memoir, his new music, and all the feuds he's found himself wrapped up in. Speaking on his current differences with Nicki Minaj, Ross officially responded to the Queen's "fat ass" comments this morning on The Breakfast Club.

DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God pressed the Miami veteran about the current Nicki Minaj narrative, bringing up what she said on the Joe Budden podcast about Meek Mill and a text message that was sent after the former couple met with Barack Obama. Nicki stated that she had seen a message Ross sent to Meek about how the female rapper is a "keeper" and she didn't take too kindly to it. Ross isn't turning back on that comment though.

"I mean, if somebody went to meet Obama with you, she is a keeper until you find out otherwise," said Ross. "She was around me a few times but other than that, she was a huge talent but she was playing a very important position at the time. She was in between Meek and Drake at the time. And what she don't know, and what she might not understand coming from a big homie like myself, playing that position, that was a very fragile role. And it would be very easy to put that responsibility on her. But that ain't what I tried to make it to. But most definitely when I seen it go sour, it would be easy to assume she may have had something to do with that and if somebody tells you they didn't, they're lying. But everybody moved forward. She moved forward, she doing her thing. I'm happy to see her do that. Meek doing his thing. Drizzy, they doing they thing."

Elsewhere during the interview, Rozay speaks about his beef with T.I, the reason why his record with Lil Wayne and Pusha-T didn't officially release, his relationship status, his health, and more. Watch the full thing below.