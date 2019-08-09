Rick Ross Delivers "Port Of Miami 2" ft. Drake, Wale, Meek Mill, Denzel Curry, & Nipsey Hussle

Port Of Miami 2

3 MAKE IT STOP

2 NOT FEELING IT

28 VERY HOTTTTT

very hottttt

VERY HOTTTTT

Editor Rating: VERY HOTTTTT

For months Rick Ross was hush-hush about Port of Miami 2, leaving fans to speculate about the who-what-where-whens related to the record. However, once the Miami rapper hinted that the album was on its way, it was just a matter of time before he was ready to spill the details about his 10th studio record. We've previously received POM2 singles "Gold Roses" featuring Drake, "Big Tyme" with Swizz Beatz (and a video that starred Jordyn Woods), "Act a Fool" featuring Wale, and most recently his unassisted "Turnpike Ike"—but finally on Friday morning the world was granted access to POM2 in its entirety.

"The love for this sh*t is still burning, the fire's still burning," Ross told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "To me, that's the only thing left for me to continue to do is raise the stakes. And I got to accept the challenges. That's what a boss does." The word "boss" has been synonymous with Rozay since the inception of his career, and POM2 feels like a carriage of "bossed up" anthems featuring Ross's famous friends. Collaborators include Wale, Gunplay, Summer Walker, Dej Loaf, Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, Teyana Taylor, YFN Lucci, Ball Greezy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Denzel Curry, and last, but certainly not least, Drake. What's your favorite POM2 track?

Tracklist

1. Act a Fool ft. Wale

2. Turnpike Ike

3. Nobody's Favorite ft. Gunplay

4. Summer Reign ft. Summer Walker

5. White Lines ft. Dej Loaf

6. Big Tyme ft. Swizz Beatz

7. Bogus Charms ft. Meek Mill

8. Rich N*gga Lifestyle ft. Nipsey Hussle & Teyana Taylor

9. Born To Kill ft. Jeezy

10. Fascinated

11. I Still Pray ft. YFN Lucci & Ball Greezy

12. Running The Streets ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Denzel Curry

13. Vegas Residency

14. Mayback Music VI

15. Gold Roses ft. Drake