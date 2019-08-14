There will likely never be a time in our lives when Rick Ross and 50 Cent see eye to eye on anything. Their feud is on-again-off-again in a way but whenever they're engaging with each other, it's usually pretty ruthless. Last week, they had a brief back-and-forth over who they felt was more relevant in music. It died down since but Nicki Minaj seemingly added more fuel to the fire when neither party was present. "Now, you try to disrespect 50? Tried to hope 50 would respond to your nonsense this time? Boy, sit your fat ass down," she declared on the Joe Budden podcast.

50, who sees no mercy in his opponents, took to Instagram to repost this little clip. Now, whenever Fif has some sort of beef, it's best to stay clear of it unless you're directly involved. Nicki defending Fif definitely got him all sorts of hyped. "Nicki be blacking out on these niggas. LOL," she wrote. "and she will have the Makks on they head."

Now, it's definitely far more tame than what you'd expect from someone who's previously wished death upon their enemy. Either way, it was only a matter of time until 50 Cent got on his favorite social media platform and said something about Nicki's comments.

We've yet to get a response from Rozay but it will be interesting what he has to say about Nicki's comments.