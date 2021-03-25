Getting the chance to create a sneaker with Nike, let alone put a unique spin on one of their classic models, is an opportunity that most Hip-Hop artists never get. However, the artists that are lucky enough to be able to work with Nike tend to put out some of the brand's most popular and profitable sneaker releases. Travis Scott is currently one of the leading musical artists in the sneaker industry, and although he has stiff competition with Kanye West and Beyoncé's respective Adidas brands, the Astroworld rapper has continued the long legacy of rappers pumping out impressive and highly sought after sneakers when working with Nike.

Now, Sotheby's — the auction house that, according to XXL, sold The Notorious B.I.G. crown from the rapper's legendary "King of New York" photoshoot in 1997 to Jay-Z and Beyonce for a rumored $600,000 — is back with an auction that features some of Nike's rarest sneaker collaborations with Hip-Hop artists, from Travis Scott and Drake to Kanye West and Eminem.

Some of the most notable sneakers being auctioned in Sotheby's Scarce Air sale include the rare purple Travis ScottAir Jordan IVs, the Nike Air Jordan IV Retro Eminem ENCORE, a Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Mismatch" sample signed by Yeezy himself,Drake's Nike x OVO Air Jordan VIII "Calipari," DJ Khaled's crispy blue "Another One" Nike Air Jordan IIIs, and many of the Jordans from Usher's all-gold pack.

If you want to get in on the action, be advised that all of the bids are currently between $15,000 and $26,000, and with the auction set to close on March 29, who knows how high the prices will actually rise.

