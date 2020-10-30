A little over nine months after dropping IVY Park x Adidas originals’ debut clothing line on January 18th, Beyoncé will be releasing her second line with the brand this Friday, October 28th. In contrast to her largely maroon and cream-colored previous collection, the 39-year-old singer’s upcoming “Drip 2” line consists of eye-catching shades of emerald green, teal blue, and highlighter yellow and red, offset by some neutral, camel-colored pieces, as well.

Having announced the collection last week in an Instagram post, Bey’s latest IVY Park installment will include sportswear and athleisure staples in gender-neutral sizing, ranging from XXXS to 4X. In addition, the collection with birth a new UltraBoost colorway, named “Hi Res Yellow.” The all-yellow sneaker lives up to its name and fits in seamlessly with the rest of the collection’s vibrantly-colored belts, hats, and fanny packs.

In terms of getting your hands on some of these pieces, the collection will be available for purchase in-store, on the Adidas IVY Park site page, and a handful of online retailers, such as ASOS, DTLR, Finish Line, Foot Locker, GOAT, Sneakersnstuff, and SSENSE.

Last week, Adidas tweeted a promo video for the collection on Twitter, which expanded on the collections central message of, “This Is My Park,” encouraging individuality, expression, and self-compassion to consumers.

Take an in-depth look at Queen Bey’s newest collection below.

In September, Beyoncé released Beyoncé x Adidas Superstar Platform collab, a reimagined iteration of the now-classic silhouette, which retailed for $200.