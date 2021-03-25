If there's anyone who knows how to make an entrance, it's Champagne Papi, yet, he didn't expect to become the focal point of a post-game press conference. By now, we all know just how much of a basketball fan Drake is—specifically of his home team, the Toronto Raptors—and the celebrated rapper has formed close relationships with just about every player in the NBA. The Raptors took a win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday (March 24), and during the post-game press conference, Kyle Lowry spoke about the "weird" place he's in with trade rumors abounding.



Vaughn Ridley / Stringer / Getty Images

The Raptors point guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent during the off-season and he was sharing with reporters how he felt about the direction of his career. During the intimate press conference, Lowry received a FaceTime call from Drake and instead of ignoring it, he answered in front of everyone.

"You guys, we have a special guest here," said Lowry as he held up Drake's face on his phone. The Rap mogul joked, "I just want to know if you guys—I'm here to translate. I'm his translator." Lowry quickly laughed and said, "No you're not!" before the two gave their goodbyes until a later time. Although his time with the Raptors may be coming to an end, Lowry is determined that his future is bright.

"I'm not the tallest, I'm not the most athletic, I'm not the fanciest, but I play hard and it's got me a long way by playing hard," he said. "I pride myself on being one of the hardest basketball players out there." Check out the brief clip of Drake's appearance below.

